Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 961.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,002,713. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

