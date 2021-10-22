Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 961.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,002,713. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.