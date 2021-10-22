Exeedme Price Hits $0.41 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $26.12 million and $601,193.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00108129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,852.95 or 1.00043108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.10 or 0.06507167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

