Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Reaches $183.82 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $183.82 million and $17.06 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00071457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,727.47 or 0.99906546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.03 or 0.06477051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022336 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,360 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

