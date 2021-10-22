Evercore ISI Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.22. 4,593,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

