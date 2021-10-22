EvenCoin Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $85,106.44 and approximately $201,351.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.47 or 0.00475854 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.63 or 0.01000863 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

