Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to announce sales of $182.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.30 million and the lowest is $180.70 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $151.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $747.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $755.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $770.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,061. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $606.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.14.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

