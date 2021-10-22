Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

NYSE SQM opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

