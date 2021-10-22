Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.77.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $255.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.