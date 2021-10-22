EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,472 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,592,000 after buying an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after buying an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after buying an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 140,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,271,000 after buying an additional 133,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EQT traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 113,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.