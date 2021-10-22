EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $24.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of EQT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,047,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EQT
EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
