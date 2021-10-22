EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $24.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get EQT alerts:

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 63.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 30,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in EQT by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,047,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.