EOSDT Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1,386.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00072072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00107957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,769.55 or 1.00391322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.17 or 0.06471162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022400 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT's launch date was May 31st, 2019.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

