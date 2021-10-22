Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.95 Billion

Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post $8.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.54 billion and the highest is $9.36 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $36.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.89 billion to $37.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $39.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

EPD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. 8,643,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 41,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

