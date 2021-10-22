Entergy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.96 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

ETR opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

