Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

ETTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.80 on Monday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

