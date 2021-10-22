Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,042.17 ($26.68).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

LON:ENT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,125 ($27.76). 625,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,991. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,014.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,827.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The company has a market cap of £12.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.08.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

