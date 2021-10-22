Ensemble Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 8.7% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $102,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.37. The stock had a trading volume of 56,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.47. The company has a market capitalization of $382.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $364.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

