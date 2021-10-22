Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $24.31 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the quarter. BlackLine comprises approximately 2.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 52.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $126.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,114. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,654 shares of company stock worth $30,425,630 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

