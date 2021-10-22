ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.78

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 1885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of -313.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.724 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is -295.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

