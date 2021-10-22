Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $34.43 on Monday. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

