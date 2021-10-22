Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.
ENLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enel in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday.
Enel stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. Enel has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
