Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enel in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday.

Enel stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. Enel has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enel will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

