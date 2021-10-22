Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s generics business remains weak as product discontinuances and pricing pressure from increased competition impacted the generic base business.Lawsuits are a concern too. The company faces stiff competition from other generic drug manufacturers, brand name pharmaceutical companies through authorized generics, existing brand equivalents and manufacturers of therapeutically similar drugs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, Branded Pharmaceuticals segment maintains momentum on the back of stellar performance by Xiaflex, which was fueled by an increase in physician office activity and patient office visits. Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segment are also performing well.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.79.

ENDP stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.37. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

