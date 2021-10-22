Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Endesa from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endesa currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. Endesa has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

