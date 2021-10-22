Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

EDVMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,397. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

