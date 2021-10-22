Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Lifted by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 489,352 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,707,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.42. 11,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,585. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.