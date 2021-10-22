EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $38,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 114.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $21,318,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,806,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:EME opened at $120.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.