Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 3.7% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $43,519,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.83. 11,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.