Electrum Dark (ELD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $105.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $12,178.02 and approximately $105.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00067708 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.