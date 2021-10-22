Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EENEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Electrocomponents from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

EENEF opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

