Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELD shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE:ELD traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.94. 495,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.951192 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

