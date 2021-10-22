El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LOCO opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.54. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

