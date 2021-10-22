eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of EGAN opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 million, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Research analysts predict that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 324,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

