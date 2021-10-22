Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $807,967.98 and $217.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00213713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00103505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

