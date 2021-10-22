Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

