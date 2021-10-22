Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,263 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

DT stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 162.94, a P/E/G ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

