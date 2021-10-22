Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

DCO stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ducommun by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ducommun by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

