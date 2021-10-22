DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

DSPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSPG remained flat at $$21.88 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.15 million, a PE ratio of -99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

