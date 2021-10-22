Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post $354.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.70 million and the highest is $364.60 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Driven Brands stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.77. 556,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,370. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

