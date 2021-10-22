Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on November 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8089 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

DRETF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Dividend History for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

