Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on November 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8089 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

DRETF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

