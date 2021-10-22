Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $356.00

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 370.20 ($4.84), with a volume of 21472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.80 ($4.82).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 397.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 440.13.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 4,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

