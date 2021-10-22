dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOTD opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £733.37 million and a PE ratio of 68.33. dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 260.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.14.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

