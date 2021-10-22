Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post $326.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.60 million to $335.19 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $300.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $104.16 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

