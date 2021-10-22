Dominion Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

