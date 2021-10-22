DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.62

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 21981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNBBY shares. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.53.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.