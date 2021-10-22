DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 150,918 shares.The stock last traded at $39.23 and had previously closed at $39.23.
BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $774.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.
DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.