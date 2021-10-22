DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 150,918 shares.The stock last traded at $39.23 and had previously closed at $39.23.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $774.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

