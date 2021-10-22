DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of BOOM traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $40.92. 16,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.23 million, a P/E ratio of 298.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Get DMC Global alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DMC Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of DMC Global worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.