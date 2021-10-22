DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLO. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DLocal has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

