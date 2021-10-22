Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $143.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

Shares of DFS opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $119.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

