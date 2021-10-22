Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.21

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.21 and last traded at $125.54, with a volume of 44382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.96.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $41,425,000. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 186.9% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $3,210,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $2,857,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.