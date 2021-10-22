Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 88,043 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $38,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 50.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE RPAI opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

