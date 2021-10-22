Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 102,379 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.87% of Columbia Property Trust worth $37,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 119,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXP opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

